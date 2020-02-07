Government has disbursed over 50 thousand kwacha for various women empowerment programs in Kalulushi District, Copperbelt Province.

Kalulushi District Commissioner Ken Siachisumo confirmed today saying government through the department recognises the important role women entrepreneurs play in the economic sector, hence the support.

ZANIS reports that the District Commissioner said this during the distribution of money to 54 beneficiaries under village banking project held at Dongwe centre.

Mr Siachisumo said as government continues implementing the project, it expects an improvement in income for women in Kalulushi through a substantial increase in productivity.

He said the program results in a higher standard of living and overall improvement in the quality of life by meeting their basic needs.

Village Banking is one of the women empowerment strategies by government aimed at reducing poverty amongst the women in the country wealth creation.

Investing in poverty reduction can result in social and economic returns provided that it is firmly based on principles of effective community participation, said the District Commissioner.

He urged the women to pay back the loans according to the terms and conditions required.

Mr Siachisumo also urged the beneficiaries to put the loans to good and profitable use for the intended purpose in order to create more chance for others.