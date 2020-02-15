The President Edgar Lungu has offered K250, 000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspected ritual killers.

President Edgar Lungu has also with immediate effect directed the Zambia Army to patrol the streets in the wake of the gassing attacks and suspected ritual killings on the Copperbelt and Lusaka Provinces.

ZANIS reports that the President said this on arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola this evening, from Luapula province.

The President stressed that he has been following what is happening in the province and assured the residents who turned in huge numbers to receive him at the airport, that government is in control and will soon get hold of the culprits behind the attacks.

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga and other senior government officials were on hand to receive the President at the Airport.

President Lungu is tomorrow expected to grace the All Africa Baptist fellowship Central Council Conference at the Zambia Baptist Association Headquarters in Ndola and thereafter depart for Lusaka