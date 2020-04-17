Zambia has recorded 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed.

Dr Chilufya says 123 tests were done in the last 24 hours out of which 2 were confirmed to be positive bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Zambia to 45.

ZANIS reports that Dr Chilufya announced this in Lusaka today, during the update on the COVID – 19 outbreak situation in the country.

And Dr Chilufya has announced that government has declared Kafue District of Lusaka Province a hotspot for coronavirus following the 3 confirmed cases recorded from the district.

He adds that surveillance and screening has also been heighted in the area because it has become a hotspot for the virus.

Dr Chilufya has also appealed to the people of Kafue, to cooperate with health personnel who are in the district to disinfect all public places following the reported cases of the virus.

The Minister has also called on the residents of Kafue to minimize movements to public places and ensure they keep their surroundings clean and healthy.

“My officers from the Ministry of health will reach out to all contacts of the 3 cases to ensure they are tested for the virus and further conduct community screening where the cases were recorded,” Dr Chilufya stressed.

Dr Chilufya said there is need for the public to cooperate and adhere to the directives President Edgar Lungu gave on COVID-19 which include suspension of movements and gatherings.

“President Edgar Lungu has emphasised that Zambians should take personal responsibility towards the fight against coronavirus by following all the measures government has announced,” he stated.

The Minister further disclosed that 2 recoveries have since been recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to 30, while deaths remain at 2.

“From the 45 confirmed cases, 25 have the history of travelling out of the country while 20 were contacts to the people who travelled out of the country,” Dr Chilufya explained.

And the Minister has disclosed that government has embarked on a process to procure more ventilators for use in health facilities countrywide.

“Currently the country has in excess of 100 ventilators and I urge the public not to worry as the oxygen equipment are sufficient to handle current cases in the health facilities,” he added.

Meanwhile the Minister has clarified that all the donations towards COVID-19 will be managed in a multi-sectorial manner to ensure they go straight to areas of need.

He said part of the donated money is being invested in testing kits, human capital and other activities, while material donations are distributed to the community through community leaders.

As of today, Africa has recorded 15,083 cases of coronavirus with 791 deaths in 54 countries while 1,853,493 cases and 114, 256 deaths have been recorded worldwide.