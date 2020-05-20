Government has released 2500 by 12.5kg bags of relief mealie meal to vulnerable households in Kafue district.

District Commissioner Joseph Kamana said that 1100 by 12.5kg bags of mealie meal have been distributed to Mugurameno, Chiawa and Kambale wards so far.

ZANIS reports that Mr Kamana noted that over 550 families in the three wards have since received the mealie meal from the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamana reminded the people in his district to observe strict health measures in preventing COVID-19.

The D.C added that people should ensure that they follow strict health measures in preventing the corona virus.

“This is the new normal now, we need to work together if we are to fight the pandemic,” he observed.

One of the beneficiaries from Mugurameno ward, Oreen Tambo, expressed gratitude to government for coming to his aid.

“We are hunger stricken here in Mugurameno so this relief mealie meal will go a long way in reducing hunger in this area, “she added.

And Kambale ward community development assistant Jackson Nakaoma said that the mealie meal has come at right time especially during the outbreak of covid 19.

Mr Nakaoma noted that many people who were working in lodges in the lower Zambezi have lost their jobs due to corona virus.

“They are not able to provide for their families and help from Government will improve food security among such households,” he said.