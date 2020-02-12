Kafue District Commissioner, Joseph Kamana has handed over a five tonnes truck to Kafue Multi-purpose Corporative.

The truck has been purchased at a total cost of about K250.000 and bought under the Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Basin (SCRIKA) project.

Speaking during the handover, Mr Kamana urged Kafue residents to take advantage of government empowerment programmes being implemented in the district.

He says government has rolled out a number of programmes in the district and wondered why some people were saying that there are no empowerment programmes in the area.

Mr Kamana explained that the SCRIKA project is one of the many programmes that government is implementing in the district.

And SCRIKA Project representative, Chileshe Kaputo urged Kafue Multi-purpose corporative to use the truck for the intended purpose.

Meanwhile, Kafue Multi-purpose Corporative Chairperson, Prestone Simuchenda assured the District Commissioner that the truck will be used for the intended purpose.

He explained that the truck will be used to facilitate the transportation of climate resilient crops and plants to areas where they are need.