Transport and Communication Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says government is committed to giving every citizen access to reliable and affordable Communication services.

Transport and Communication Minister was speaking when he launched Zamtel Telecommunication towers at Malandula and Egichikeni in Chasefu District of Eastern Province today.

Mr Kafwaya noted that the launch of the project is an indication of government’s decision to prioritize the development of Information Communication Technology (ICTs) for improved service delivery and attain a smart Zambia.

“I’m pleased to note that 744 Zamtel towers across the country have been switched. I’m reliably informed that out of this, Eastern Province has so far about 76 towers which are operational, 6 of which are in Chasefu district,” Mr Kafwaya said

He said government through his Ministry remains committed to implementing projects and providing sound policy and regulatory landscape aimed at transforming the country into digital economy.

He said government’s goal is to bridge the digital divide and promote citizen participation and inclusion without leaving anyone behind.

The Minister has since commended Zamtel for ensuring the successful implementation of the project and urged the national telecommunication company and other sector operators to support government efforts by ensuring the provision of quality and affordable ICT services to all.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sydney Mupeta said Zamtel remains committed to drive continuous investment in Eastern Province through a robust and resilient network.

Mr Mupeta however encouraged people in Chasefu to immediately join the Zamtel family that offers affordable packages and tariffs suitable for everyone.

“Our promise to our customers is that the Zamtel brand will strive to remain synonymous with affordable Communication,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, in a vote of thanks, Chasefu Area Member of Parliament, Gerald Zimba, noted that the President is delivering on government theme of leaving no one behind.

Mr Zimba has since appealed to President Lungu to ensure that Lundazi-Chama road is worked on before the onset of rain season.