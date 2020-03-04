Nsama District Council Chairperson, Steven Makungu has expressed concern over the inadequate desks at Kalomo Primary School in Nsama.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview, Mr Makungu said the school has insufficient desks against the high number of pupils.

He explained that the local authority has tried to help provide desks to pupils not only at Kalomo but other schools as well using money from the equalization fund but they are still not enough.

Mr Makungu added that some pupils are forced to sit on the floor due to inadequate school furniture.

He has since appealed to the Ministry of General Education to prioritize the purchase of desks so as to allow pupils at Kalomo School and others within Nsama to learn in a better environment.

Meanwhile, Nsama District Administrative Officer Martin Chilukwa said the shortage of desks in schools is a big challenge in the area.

Mr Chilekwa has however reiterated government’s commitment to address the problem in the district.

He said government is aware that by addressing the challenge, it will help improve learner performance in schools.