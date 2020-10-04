Kalumbila District Health Office in Northwestern Province is set to implement mass drug administration (MDA) as a malaria elimination strategy by mid-October, 2020.

Kalumbila District Health Director, Chiluba Kabalika said the district has been selected to participate in mass drug administration as it has a high prevalence of malaria.

Dr Kabalika was speaking in Kalumbila during the orientation meeting for stakeholders on mass drug administration as a malaria elimination strategy held at AMIS yesterday.

“Our district has been picked because malaria is very prevalent. For instance, Kisasa area in senior chief Musele’s chiefdom has a population of about 8,000 and over 6,000 people had malaria in the third quarter of the year which is more than 50 percent of the population,” she said.

Dr Kabalika stated that Kalumbila will carry out three interventions, namely the indoor residual spraying, mass distribution of mosquito nets and the new mass drug administration.

“With these interventions we hope to bring the malaria cases down. For MDA, we are using a drug called DHAP (Dihydroartemisnin-piperaquine). This drug will be administered over a course of three days,” she said.

She explained that the drug will not be administered to babies less than three months old, pregnant women in their first trimester as well as individuals that will test positive to malaria.

She also disclosed that community based volunteers will assist health personnel to administer the drug in various communities across the district.

And speaking at the same meeting, Kalumbila District Commissioner, Robinson Kalota said mass drug administration will require strong community engagement and participation.

“People usually receive government programs with mixed feelings. This is why we have engaged government heads and we will meet the traditional leaders in the district so as to inform them of the program, starting with chief Mumena today,” he said.