Kansanshi Mining PLC Public Relations Manager, Godfrey Msiska says the mining company will continue partnering with Solwezi municipal council in ensuring that township roads are well maintained.

Mr Msiska said the mining company remains committed to ensuring that there is good road network and making the roads passable and easy to drive on.

He said this during the inspection of the 2.6 kilometer township roads to be upgraded to bituminous standards in partnership with the local authority at a cost K6.2 million under debt swap arrangement.

“We thank the council for this initiative they have taken and us on our part we will continue partnering with them in identifying the roads that we can repair even under our own corporate social responsibility because we want our residents to navigate the roads without damaging their vehicles”, Mr Msiska said.

He said the mining company has been working on some township roads which are not on debt swap arrangement, such as the 14.6 kilometer road maintenance project at a cost of K7.5 million.

“We had to cover 14.6 kilometers but we added another 9.8 kilometers to make it 24.4 kilometers within the same budget we were able to extend maintenance works and repair to the extra 9.8 kilometers”, Msiska he said .

Meanwhile, Solwezi Municipal Council Town Clerk, Bornwell Luannga said this year, the local authority will upgrade two roads which include Nkana collage 1.5 and the Kandemba-Kimakolwe 1.2 kilometers stretch to bituminous standards before the onset of the rainy season.

“Through this partnership with Kansanshi which started last year in May, instead of the mine paying all the rates it is supposed to pay to the council, we agreed that some of the money is retained knowing that they have the expertise to do roads up to bituminous standards. So two roads were done which are Zambia-Island and Messenger-Floriana Convent School road and this year we are doing these two we are inspecting today”, Eng. Luanga said.

He described the partnership between the local authority and the mining company as important, saying government cannot have all the resources to do the works.

“These roads being done we believe will open up business in town as they lead to where agriculture activities are being done, some of these roads we are doing are meant to open up the town and decongest it”, Eng. Luanga said.

And motorists talked to, Willaim Mwewa and Orgy Chemba thanked the local authority and Kansanshi mine for the road works, saying it has eased their movements compared to in the past when the roads were in bad state.