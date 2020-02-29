Kaoma District in Western Province will this year have a bumper harvest this follows the government’s timely distribution of farming inputs and good rainfall currently being experienced.

ZANIS reports that Kaoma District Commissioner Kennedy Mubanga who confirmed the development in an interview noted that even though most farmers had their maize fields invaded by army worms, the situation is under control.

Mr Mubanga disclosed that his office in collaboration with ministry of Agriculture is working on a mechanism to have farmers redeem fertiliser and seeds together with army worms pesticides, so that farmers are not inconvenienced in case of an outbreak.

He is optimistic that with the coming of a bumper harvest, mealie meal prices will drastically drop and stories of hunger will be no more.

Mr Mubanga has since commended government for its promptness in matters pertaining to the agriculture sector.