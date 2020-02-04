Zambian’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has called for increased investment in the agriculture sector in Zambia.

Speaking at the Surjit farms in Amritsar of India, Mrs. Kapijimpanga disclosed that Zambia was the best destination for agriculture investment due to its peace, political stability and the strong legal framework put in place that protects private sector investment.

Citing eminent farmers of the Indian and Asian origin such as Mansa Sugar, Kafue Sugar and NAVA Bharat in Kawambwa District, Mrs. Kapijimpanga called on commercial farmers of Punjab State in North India to invest in the country to strengthen the good trade relations between the two nations.

The Ambassador added that Zambia has created a conducive environment for investors to easily set up their businesses in the country because of their finances muscle, skills, technology and good work ethics which can benefit citizens.

She said that increased investment would create more jobs, skills and technology transfer for the locals adding that more foreign exchange earnings through exports would be realized.

The Zambian Envoy wished for the country to benefit from Punjab commercial farmers who have contributed to India’s Green Revolution and Punjab as a food basket, stating that the country had reserved 100,000 hectares of land for farming blocks, ready for investment.

Mrs Kapijimpanga disclosed that North Indian Commercial Farmers will be in the country in the second week of February 2020, as all transport costs were already facilitated by the mission.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS Lusaka, by Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.