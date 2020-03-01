Kapiri Mposhi Town Council has threatened to gun down all dogs that have not been registered and vaccinated against rabies in the district.

The council has since embarked on a registration exercise for dog owners to have their pets registered and vaccinated against the disease.

Council Senior Public Health Inspector, Lundu Hamukali said the local authority and Police will soon move in and get rid of all stray dogs and those not dully registered and vaccinated.

Mr Hamukali said this during the District Epidemic Preparedness Committee meeting.

He said the council has noted with concern the increased number of dog bites by unsecured dogs roaming the streets and terrorizing the general public especially during the night.

Ms Hamukali said the dog registration exercise is aimed at reducing cases of stray dogs that may have rabies as well as protect the public from being infected with the disease.

She said each dog will be vaccinated against rabies and provided with an identity collar upon being registered at a cost of K50.

“Most households in the district have defied the law which requires them to have their dogs registered and vaccinated against rabies. Dog vaccination, registration and confinement are a requirement under the control of dogs Act, Cap 247 of the Laws of Zambia,” she said.

Ms Hamukali further said it was an offence for dog owners to fail do the registration saying the offence attracts a penalty fee of up to K900 or a two year imprisonment in default, if one is found liable.

Last year Kapiri Mposhi Town Council gunned down 11 dogs in a similar operation.