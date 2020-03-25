Kaputa District Commissioner, Paul Bwalya says the area has put in place stringent measures aimed at protecting the lives of the people in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bwalya said testing facilities will soon be stationed at various boarder points targeting people transiting between Zambia and the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the district has set up a team of experts from different government departments which include Immigration, Ministry of Health, and Police to carry out operations at entry points.

Mr Bwalya advised people to avoid crowded places and non-essential travels within and outside the country saying COVID-19 is a deadly virus which people have to take seriously.

He told ZANIS that a quarantine facility has also been identified in a safe location in an event of a suspected COVID-19 case is recorded.

Mr Bwalya has since assured the people of Kaputa that government is doing everything possible to safeguard their lives.

Meanwhile, Kaputa Town Council Chairperson Simon Kapisha has revealed that the local authority has taken various prevention measures such as compelling business outlets to put up hand-washing facilities.

Mr Kapisha said the council has also banned mobile open markets commonly referred to as Umunada until further notice.

He added that the local authority will ensure that all hygiene precautions are followed by all business centres and government offices.