The Kasempa business community has applauded government for its efforts to diversify the economy through the proposed 2021 national budget.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today in Kasempa District, Chamber of Commerce president, Douglas Namukuka said the budget that was presented by the Minister of Finance showed that government wants to diversify the economy.

“There is more emphasis in the budget on farming which shows that government want to move away from mining which is controlled by foreigners,” Mr Namukuka said.

He said the agriculture sector has shown that it has the potential of becoming one of the country’s major export.

“We have continued to produce an increase in the production of maize and other crops which is a good indicator for our nation,” Mr Namukuka said.

He also welcomed the proposed the Ministry of Finance made on taxes regarding the importation of agro-products.

“To us it is a good move that will give us an opportunity as local suppliers to supply to chain stores who are usually importing these products,” Mr Namukuka said

He has challenged the local producers to produce quality products so that there is no need for chain stores to import agricultural products.

Meanwhile, Kasempa District Farmers’ Association Chairman, Rodson Mwanza has thanked government for the importance it has attached to the agriculture sector in the proposed 2021 national budget.

Mr Mwanza disclosed that farmers will benefit with the incoming of the tomato and citrus fruit processing facilities.

He further thanked the government through the ministry of agriculture for the early distribution of farming inputs.