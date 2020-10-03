The K 5.7 billion Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) allocation in the 2021 budget has earned government praises from Kasempa District Farmers Association.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Association Chairperson, Rodson Mwanza praised government for prioritizing agriculture by increasing the allocation of FISP.

“All the sectors in the country are going to benefit from the increased allocation of the farmer Input support program,” Mr Mwanza said.

He expressed confidence that the move will allow farmers to cultivate more hectarage of land in the 2021-2022 farming season.

“This allocation will enhance agriculture in the country especially Kasempa which is the food basket of the province,” Mr Mwanza said.

He thanked the government for the gesture it had extended to the farmers by increasing the FISP allocation in the budget.

“We are grateful to the PF government for increasing the funding for agriculture,” he said.

Mr Mwanza said that farmers in the district are happy with the government of the day for prioritizing their needs.

The minister of finance has allocated K 5.7 billion for Farmer Input support program (FISP) targeting one million farmers across the country in the 2021 budget from K 1.7 billion.

He further allocated K 517.5 million for national strategic food reserve to ensure that the country is food secure.