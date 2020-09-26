The Kasempa Royal Establishment has cautioned residents of Kasempa District in Northwestern Province to desist from devising schemes with a view of claiming compensation from investors.

Kasempa Royal Establishment Chairperson, Jeffrey Kalukanda said that there is a growing trend where local people scheme to rip-off investors by way of acquiring land in the area earmarked for projects.

“There is this trend where our locals when they hear there is some investment coming, they want to create farms inside the land with a view to be compensated,” Mr Kalukanda said.

Mr Kalukanda said it is unfortunate that whenever investors want to compensate the local people for their land, even residents not directly affected by the project tend to claim for the compensation.

“When, ba loongo betu (our relatives), they hear that there is compensation everyone will start claiming that even my forefathers used to farm here just to get money,” he said.

He further warned that such a tendency has the potential to hinder development in the district.

And Kasempa District Commissioner, Phelosopher Chandamali has regretted the development describing the trend as sad.

“People are purposely moving their farms near investments projects so that they can be compensated which is saddening,” Mr Chandamali said.

Mr Chandamali cautioned the residents to put an end to the trend before they scare away all the investors who have invested in the district.