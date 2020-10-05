Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe with his Kalulushi counterpart Rashinda Mulenga and former District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu have refuted on-going allegations that they are working with some named opposition political parties.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Kitwe today, the trio accused some senior party members of maligning to opposition United Party for National Development( UPND) and National Democratic Congress( NDC) to destabilize the ruling PF in their respective districts.

However, the three pledged loyalty to the Patriotic Front and President Edgar Lungu stressing that allegations that they are working with the opposition political parties are unfounded and contemptuous.

They further challenged those with evidence that they are working with the two opposition political parties to come out in the open and challenge them rather than peddling lies.

“To express an ambition to run for the higher office cannot be a basis upon which detractors must be making assertions that we are politically maligned,” they said.

The three youths said when the right time comes, they will definitely exercise their rights to aspire for the higher offices and that will be done within the PF.

They said right now they are focused on mobilising the party and to garner support for President Lungu so that he can win the elections next year.

The three said it is not wrong for one to aspire for a higher office especially that parliament will be dissolved next year and all the seats will remain vacant.

And speaking in his own personal capacity, Mr Mpundu says he has intensions of contesting in Nkana constituency, which is currently being held by Minister of Planning and National Development Alexander Chiteme.

He said in 2015, he was arguably the leading contender for the Nkana seat and that at an appropriate time, he will announce his intension to contest for the seat.

“I have intensions to run for office as Member of Parliament for Nkana,” he said when asked whether he was interested in the seat.

And Mr Kang’ombe categorically stated that he is aspiring to contest for a parliamentary seat next year because he believes all seats will be vacant.

He said ever since he declared interest in contesting for a parliamentary seat, his political journey has been full of turbulence.

Mr Kang’ombe said his removal from the National Dialogue Forum in 2021 where he was representing the Local Government Association of Zambia and his expulsion as PF vice-provincial chairperson are some of the hurdles he has faced.

He said some people have taken advantage of his predicament to peddle lies that he has been working with the opposition.

Meanwhile, Ms Mulenga says there has been calls from people for her to contest for a higher office.

She said if she has to make a decision to contest for a higher office, then it has to be done in an orderly manner which does not interfere with the function of her office, the party and Government.

And when asked whether she has interest in contesting as Member of Parliament for Kalulushi constituency, she said right now she is focusing on her mayoral duties.

Ms Mulenga said if she has to contest for the seat, she will have to consult with elders and fully engage the party.