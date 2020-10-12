Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has commended the Patriotic Front for working towards instilling peace and unity in the party on the Copperbelt through the lifting off of the suspension slapped on Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and former Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe today, Pastors Fellowship Chairman Raddy Lewila said the infighting within the ruling party was not inspiring to the nation.

Reverend Lewila said the ruling party should lead by example in promoting inter party peace and unity.

“The suspension of the two young politicians was disappointing, the two are young and should not be punished but instead be counseled,” he said.

He noted that punishing the Mayor who was voted into office by the people is as good as punishing the people of Kitwe who voted for him as mayor.

He said it is gratifying to see that the provincial party leadership has seen the need to promote forgiveness, peace and unity above politics.

And Reverend Lewila has urged Mr. Kang’ombe and Mr. Mpundu to be careful with the way they use social media platforms as negligence could destroy their political career.

He also advised the two leaders to conduct themselves in a manner that will create confidence and trust toward from other party members to avoid confrontations in the party.

Revered Lewila also advised the two leaders to also tame their followers’ posts on social media so that they do not post things that can be injurious to the party.

On Wednesday this week, the Patriotic Front party in Kitwe had suspended Kang’ombe and Mpundu from the party for gross misconduct, but the suspension was later lifted after discussions.