First Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda has expressed sadness over the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Dr Kaunda has described the late Arap Moi as a colleague and friend whom he worked closely with on tasks dealing with Southern Africa and Africa as a whole.

He said Arap Moi was committed to peace and development of the common humanity.

Dr Kaunda said they worked together on bilateral relations of the people of Kenya and Zambia.

“We worked on concerns of Africa. Some issues were to do with international and global affairs. Indeed, we worked on matters that were of concern to our humanity,” he said.

Dr Kaunda explained that when he became President and talked about the “Nyayo “ path of consolidation after the passing of President Joko Kenyatta, Arap Moi was committed to strengthening the gains of Kenya’s independence.

He added that even when he left State House in November 1991, President Arap Moi remained a supportive friend.

“I will always remember how in December 1991, after I was coming back from being a guest at a churches international prayer breakfast in Kampala, Uganda, President Arap Moi was very helpful,” he said.

Dr Kaunda noted that even after he left the presidency in 2002, the two continued being friends.

He prays that the good works of President Arap Moi be emulated and continued by all through an attitude of “Nyayo “, carrying forward.

Dr Kaunda has conveyed his condolences to the Moi family and government and people of Kenya on the passing of a great person.

This is according to a press statement made available to ZANIS by the Office of the First Republican President.