The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has announced that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will be held on April 4, 2020.

ZANIS reports that Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister also known as the Ngambela, Manyando Mukela announced the development at the Kuta in Limulunga district today.

Mr Mukela also disclosed that this year’s ceremony will be extraordinary as the Litunga, King Lubosi Imwiko the second will also be clocking 20 years on the throne.

The Ngambela further disclosed that King Lubosi will also be celebrating 40 years as traditional ruler because he served as Senior Chief for Lukulu from 1980 to 2000.

He has since invited all well-wishers to join the preparations for the 2020 Kuomboka ceremony and also attend the prestigious ceremony.