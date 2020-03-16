President Edgar Lungu has accorded an official funeral to former cabinet Minister Kalombo Mwansa who died in the early hours of today.

Secretary to Cabinet Simon Miti told ZANIS in a statement in Lusaka that President Lungu has declared the late former Minister ‘s burial day , yet to be announced, as a Day of National Mourning in his honour.

He said cabinet office will release a detailed funeral programme for the late cabinet Minister in due course.

The Secretary to cabinet said funeral gathering is at his residence in State Lodge area, Lusaka.

Professor Mwansa died in the early hours of today.

The late Professor served as a Cabinet Minister under the leadership of President Levy Mwanawasa and President Rupiah Banda as Minister of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs.