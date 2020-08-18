Chilubi Member of Parliament Mulenga Fube says there is need to enhance access to the government stimulus package among business entities engaged in aquaculture.

Speaking when he toured Kambashi Fisheries in Santa Maria at Chilubi Island, Mr Fube said small and medium scale enterprises in rural areas should be encouraged to access the funds meant to cushion the impact of COVID-19.

“We have a huge task to sensitize small and medium scale business enterprises in rural areas so that they can know about this stimulus package and access the funds,” he said.

He observed that the Fishing Company has not only been affected by the pandemic but also effect of floods experienced early this year.

And Mr Fube has commended Kambashi fisheries for its resilience and vision to expand its business horizon.

The lawmaker encouraged the company to broaden its market base by exporting fish to other parts of the country.

He noted that enhancing the aquaculture sector is key not only to addressing the country’s fish deficit but also economic growth.

Earlier this year, the central bank announced a K10 billion stimulus package to mitigate COVID-19 related financial and economic shocks on businesses and the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.