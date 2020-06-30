The Lusaka City Council has registered six hundred and ninety-one (691) dogs in the first half of 2020.

LCC Public Relations Officer, George Sichimba said the number of dogs registered represents fourteen percent (14%) of the 2020 annual target of four thousand nine hundred and fifty-five (4,955) dogs earmarked for registration.

“This means that the expected number of dogs to be registered during the second half of the year, with all things being equal, stands at 4,264,” said Mr Sichimba.

Mr Sichimba attributed the low number of dogs registered in the first half of 2020 to negative happenings such as gassing and COVID-19 pandemic.

He said in order to meet the target, the Public Health department has drawn a dog registration program to cover all the seven constituencies of Lusaka City effective July 1, to September 30, 2020.

“The first Constituency will be Kanyama followed by Kabwata, Lusaka Central, Matero, Mandevu, Munali and Chawama in that order,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Mr Sichimba stated that during the period under review, forty-five stray dogs were eliminated (gunned down) for being a danger to public safety.

Mr Sichinga further noted that the dogs were eliminated during routine inspections and acting on complaints from members of the public.

He appealed to dog owners to be keeping dogs in line with the control of Dog Act Cap 247 of the Laws of Zambia.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS today by Mr Sichimba.