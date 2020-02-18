Lightening has struck to death a 15 year old grade six pupil of Kanakashi Primary School in Shiwang’andu District in Muchinga Province.

The boy was struck by lightening while playing soccer with his friends on the football pitch.

The incident happened on Saturday yesterday at around 16:00 hrs.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Shiwang’andu today.

Engineer Njase who identified the deceased as Bornwell Musonda of Luchembe Village in Chief Chibesakunda’s chiefdom, said the deceased pupil died when lightening struck him to death whilst playing soccer near a Catholic Football Pitch, leaving five of his friends with body pains.

Engineer Njase said that the deceased sustained burns on his chest, waist and neck, then the other three namely Joseph Zulu 15, Hosea Chanda 8 and Kangwa Chiwala aged 16, all of the same village, sustained painful legs .

He added that the other two namely Peter Mwaba aged 11 and Junior Mwaba aged 13 sustained painful headache after being struck by the lightening.

The Police Commissioner further said, the five juveniles are currently admitted at Matumbo clinic.