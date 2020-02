A 40 year-old man has died after being struck by lightning in Chilongoshi village, Nchelenge District.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi confirmed the incident to ZANIS today and identified the deceased as John Mwango.

Mr Chushi said the incident happened today around 06:00 hours.

The body of the deceased is laying at St Paul’s General Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.