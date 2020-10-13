A 20 year-old woman of Chief Nyakaseya’s area in Ikelenge district, Northwestern province, has died while two others are nursing serious burns after being struck by lightning following a heavy downpour.

Matildah Mulandu died on the spot yesterday, when lightning struck the house she was in together with two of her cousins identified as Esther Sakayombo and Tinnah Matiya aged 14 and three, respectively.

ZANIS reports that Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi, has confirmed the incident that happened around 16:00 hours on Sunday, 11 October, 2020.

“The incident occurred on Sunday, 11 October, 2020, around 16:00 hours at Ishiwi village in Chief Nyakaseya’s area in Ikelenge district, the deceased and her cousins were in the house when they were struck by lightning during a heavy downpour”, he said.

Meanwhile, Ikelenge District Commissioner, Abiud Kawangu who has already visited the scene of the unfortunate event expressed sadness at the development and wished the bereaved family God’s comfort.

“It is sad for a family to lose a loved one at such a tender age, as Ikelenge district administration we are touched by the untimely death of the young woman and we are mourning with the family of the deceased,” he said.

Mr Kawangu said the local administration will do everything possible to render both moral and material support to the bereaved family in order to help them deal with the tragedy.