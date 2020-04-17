67 Angolan citizens who were stranded at Chavuma district hospital in North-western province since March 20th, 2020, have been repatriated to their country.

Chavuma District Administrative officer, Kenny Mundengende says the Angolans were repatriated to their country during the easter weekend.

Mr Mundengende told ZANIS in an interveiw in Chavuma today, that the affected Angolans were not allowed to enter their country as the Angolan authorities closed the Kalipande-Chingi boarder on March 20th, 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Most of the stranded Angolan citizens had came to Chavuma to seek medical treatment at Chavuma district hospital and Chitokoloki mission hospital in Zambezi district,” he explained

“Out of the 67, 57 had legal immigration documentation while five had no documents,” he added.

Mr Mundengende said the Angolan residents were seen off by a combined team of security personnel from Zambia police service and special division under the office of the president.

He stated that the repatriated Angolans commended the Zambian government for facilitating their way back to their country and providing logistical support during their stay in Zambia.

Most Angolans from the nearby province of Mexico depend on Zambia for their food and medical attention from the nearby Chavuma and Chitokoloki Mission Hospitals of Chavuma and Zambezi Districts respectively.

Angola is one of the African countries affected by COVID-19, the oil rich country has so far recorded 19 coronavirus cases with two deaths.