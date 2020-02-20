Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has directed all Head teachers in Lusaka to tighten security at their schools to curb against gassers who are now targeting schools.

Mr Lusambo says there is need for all school authorities to ensure they take note of people getting in and out of their premises to guard against those with ill motives.

ZANIS reports that Mr Lusambo said this when he addressed Head teachers and District Education Secretaries (DEBS) at Twin palm secondary school in Lusaka this morning.

Mr Lusambo has also directed all schools that do not have security guards to immediately employ security guards to screen those entering school premises.

The Provincial Minister said Government will not allow people to continue to instill fear among Zambians and warned that those doing so will soon be brought to book.

He stated that Government is aware that the current situation in the country is politically motivated.

Mr Lusambo said the people behind the gassing episodes started with setting fires in markets, then theft of ZESCO power cables and now gassing of residences and public structures.

The Provincial Minister said Zambians will not allow anyone to incite them to rise against a legitimate government, saying all the culprits will be brought to book.

Mr Lusambo has since advised those who want to go into statehouse to use correct means.

Earlier, Provincial Education Officer Christopher Sinkamba said the education sector cannot afford to have the academic calendar disturbed, adding that gassing should be stopped by all means.

Dr Sinkamba said school authorities will do everything within their means to protect children who are placed under their care in schools.

He said it is unfortunate that people can go to a school and destabilize innocent pupils.

And police Senior superintendent in charge of community services,Chrispine Kapela advised Head teachers not to panic when their schools are gassed, saying they should instead provide first aid.

Mr Kapela said the school authorities should sensitize their teachers and pupils to be security cautious.

He noted that some pupils are being used to gas their fellow pupils and advised teachers to pay attention to the behaviour of their pupils to identify those who may be used in such activities.