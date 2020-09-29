The Provincial health multi-sectoral preparedness team for Southern, has expressed concern over the low levels of COVID-19 health guidelines compliance by members of the public.

The team which is led by Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) Coordinator Esnart Makwakwa made the observation after meeting Kalomo District Commissioner, Brenda Mwenda when they conducted an inspection to of social amenities in the district to check on the compliance levels.

Among its monitoring aspects in several districts of the region, is the compliance of wearing face masks when in public, social distancing and wash washing.

The team also was checking on the availability of medical supplies in isolation and holding facilities for the sick.

And in another development, an erratic water supply has hit Kalomo Boma compound forcing residents to fetch the commodity from Request Muntanga hospital borehole which is located about two kilometers away.

The Boma compound where the District Administration and National Registration offices are located have also been affected by the water shortage.

The situation has poised and sanitation challenge as there is currently an influx of people trying to get their NRCs in the on-going mobile NRC issuance exercise in the District.

Some Boma residents talked to said they only have water in the early hours and late hours of the day.

The Boma compound is serviced by the Southern Water and Sanitation Company (SWASCO) and by press time there was no official clarification over the matter by the local water utility company.