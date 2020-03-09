Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri has expressed concern with the low number of women in decision making positions in some private, parastatal and quasi-government institutions.

Ms Phiri said it is unfortunate that the participation of women in leadership positions continues to be hampered by various factors such as cultural barriers and unconscious bias, which have penetrated many institutions and the Zambian society as a whole.

She stated that Zambia is a signatory to the SADC Gender protocol which seeks to foster the advancement of women in decision making positions through gender responsive legislation, programs and policies.

The Minister said this when she launched the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Women’s League Leadership Forum in Lusaka.

She further said women should be accorded an equal opportunity to add their voice to the country’s developmental agenda.

Ms Phiri disclosed that the Ministry will soon embark on carrying out periodic gender audits at institutions in order to bring about meaningful change to the number of women in decision making positions.

She commended ZRA management for the innovation of women’s leadership forum that will provide a platform for female employees to network and engage in capacity building at the institution.

And speaking earlier, ZRA Commissioner |General, Kingsley Chanda said the Forum is a transformational journey that will serve as a springboard for women within ZRA to take up more senior roles and claim their rightful place in contributing to the development of the country.

Mr Chanda said ZRA management has decided to take proactive steps to help accelerate the process which will culminate in increased levels of participation in decision making by potential female employees.

And during the forum, Some women were awarded with certificates for their hard work and dedication to duty ahead of this year’ International Women’s Day being commemorated under the theme, “I am generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.”

ABSA Bank Plc Managing Director, Mizinga Melu was one of the speakers at the forum.