The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has disbursed 2,500 x 12.5kg bags of mealie meal to Luangwa to cushion food shortages in the district.

Luangwa District Commissioner, Ngoni Moyo said the consignment will be distributed to the vulnerable and of flood victims in the area.

Mr Moyo thanked Government for the quick response to the hunger situation in the district saying the donation will go a long way.

He added that the relief food has come at the right time when crops were destroyed by the floods in the district.

Mr Moyo assured the people of Luangwa district that government attaches great importance to the welfare of the people adding that no lives will be lost due to hunger in the area.

The DC confirmed the development to ZANIS in Luangwa today.