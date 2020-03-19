Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to attract more investments to spur economic activities that will reduce poverty levels in the region.

Mr Chilangwa noted that high poverty levels is one of the major contributing factors to Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the province.

Speaking when he opened a training for all the 39 traditional leaders in the province organized by Women for Change under the Natwampane Project, Mr Chilangwa said his office is working tirelessly to remove the poverty cycle from Luapula.

Mr Chilangwa noted that if there is poverty in homes there is a tendency by couples to be at logger-heads with each other.

Mr Chilangwa said the problem of GBV in the province can be effectively dealt with once high poverty levels are mitigated.

And Women for Change Programs Manager, Shadrick Chembe says the involvement of traditional leaders in the Natwampane Project is aimed at addressing cultures which seem to promote gender and sexual based violence in various chiefdoms.

Meanwhile, Luapula Chiefs Council Chairperson, Senior Chief Mwewa says all the traditional leaders in the province are committed in supporting the Natwampane Project.

Senior Chief Mwewa pointed out that Luapula Province continues to record high cases of Gender and Sexual Based violence, a situation which is of great concern.

He further said as traditional leaders, they will support all interventions aimed at addressing the issue of high cases of gender and sexual based violence in the province.

The Natwampane is a four and half year project being implemented in all the 12 district of Luapula Province which is aimed at addressing issues of Gender and sexual based violence.