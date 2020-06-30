A senior Government official in Lundazi District has expressed happiness with the completion of several developmental projects in the district.

Lundazi District Commissioner, Janet Palukani, says the completion and opening of a modern filling station was a great milestone for the development of the district.

The DC was speaking during the official opening of Oasis Filling Station in Lundazi district yesterday.

“I have noted that this filling station is a modern structure, a first of its kind in our district, this shows the district is headed in the right direction in terms of development,” she said.

She stated that the filling station will reduce the pressure on the two existing stations that have been servicing the neighbouring Chama, Lumezi and Chasefu districts.

Ms Palukani has, however, appealed to Oasis management to increase the service hours to meet the increased demands for fuel as other districts are dependent on Lundazi to access the commodity.

And speaking at the same function, MS Hardware and Group of Companies Director, Salim Adam, has revealed that over 4 million kwacha has been spent on the construction and installation of the filling station.

Mr Adam said the district was economically growing hence such modern facilities were essential in accelerating the devolve menu.

He stated that the construction and fitting of all tanks was done under the strict supervision from Energy Regulation Board (ERB).

“I can confidently assure you that all safety standards have been followed in line with the energy regulation guidelines, the safety of our customers, structures and staff is very important to us,” Mr Adam said.

He stated that to ensure the safety of both the customers and staff, the management had undergo an extensive training on all safety procedures required at a filling station.

However, he implored the residents from the district to use the gas station in order for them to succeed in servicing them better.

And one of the motorists, Shadrick Mwanza, has commended government for creating an enabling environment for investors to come in the district.

He said the addition of a third gas station, which would be closing business at 22:00 hours, will boost their businesses as they would have many hours to operate.

“The two filling stations that we have in the district close their business at 19:00hours so most of us by that time are still operating, a situation which affected our business because we ended up buying from fuel vendors which was expensive,” he said.