Lungu next to fall

—after downfall of Bill 10-HH

By Staff Reporters

The outcome of Bill 10 has shown that collectively we can achieve a lot as citizens, says oppistion United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema said it was time for Zambians to put Bill 10 behind them and begin to build consensus as a nation.

“The spirit of wide consultations, working together is what should be encouraged in our country for the good of everyone. It is time to put Bill 10 behind us and begin to build consensus as a nation. If we take time to engage with one another in a transparent and inclusive manner, where all stakeholders are considered, we can certainly create a political and economic environment that serve the interests of all Zambians and avoid acrimony in the country,” said Hichilema. “Those for and against the fallen Bill 10 must remember that we are all Zambians and we must move beyond what divides us.”

Hichilema said credit and special thanks should go to the Zambian citizens for the spirited fight in the downfall of Bill 10 which had divided the country.

“Today, many Zambians are relieved by Bill 10’s downfall but some are also aggrieved by the outcome. To the aggrieved we say, we are willing to hear you and chart a way forward with you,” said Hichilema. “We must once again work together as citizens and deliver change come 2021 and usher in a leadership that will be more inclusive and listening. We are stronger together.”

Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) executive director McDonald Chipenzi asked Zambians to embark on an anti-third term campaign now that the Bill 10 had collapsed.

“With BILL 10 behind us, now we move to the “NO 3RD TERM CAMPAIGN” We must safeguard our laws and especially our Constitution,” said Chipenzi. “This campaign will be dubbed OPERATION SAVE THE CONSTITUTION PART II. Bill 10 campaign was “OPERATION SAVE THE CONSTITUTION PART I AND HAS DELIVERED. Bill 10 is dead and buried. Anyone who has served TWICE as President is not eligible to contest the presidential election. That is what the Constitution says as it stands now and we must preserve its letter and spirit by ensuring that those who have served this country as President twice are not allowed to manipulate the law regardless of how power they are…”