Minister of General Education David Mabumba says his ministry remains resolute on putting in place stringent measures that will lead to the country recording leakage free examinations again this year.

Mr Mabumba says the education reforms that the Ministry is implementing are yielding positive results which saw the highest achievement in 2019 of leakage free examinations.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mabumba explained in an interview with journalists at parliament grounds today, that he has been to six provinces so far where he thanked teachers for the historical achievements.

Mr Mabumba cited strengthening of the re-packaging of examinations papers, sensitization of teachers and multi-sectorial approach as some of the factors that led to the delivery of leakage free examinations.

“As the President has stated during his address to parliament today, we did a lot of things in 2019 such as introduction of school assessment , re-packaging of examination papers and advocacy and this led to the achievements we are celebrating today. Based on the 2019 premise, we will continue to implementing the education reforms that will continue winning credibility as we did in 2019,”he stressed.

Meanwhile, The Minister of General Education affirmed that his ministry will continue sensitizing pupils against the abuse of social media.

Mr Mabumba disclosed that his ministry desires to reach out to all the 100,000 teachers and 4.5 million pupils on the need of using social media as the engine of economic development.

He stressed that social media has the potential to erode the moral fiber of pupils if wrongly used ,saying that his ministry has embarked on the journey of using social media as tool for development.

During his address on the progress made in the application of national values and principles in Parliament today, President Edgar Lungu congratulated the Ministry of General Education and its stakeholders for having recorded malpractice free examinations in 2019.

President Lungu stated that stringent measures should be put in place for the country to record leakage free examinations again this year.

The head of state however, bemoaned abuse of social media in the country, adding that government has already started sensitizing pupils against abusing social media.

President Lungu further explained that pupils from 70 secondary schools in 2019 were sensitized against abusing social media.