Manyinga District Commissioner, Geoffrey Malayiti has disclosed that about 400 youths in Manyinga district are this year expected to receive farming inputs during the 2020-2021 farming season.

Mr Malayiti says the programme is being implemented through the youth development strategy under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services.

He said the youth development strategy is running side by side with the food security pack (FSP) to ensure that youths are not left behind in national development.

“This programme is aimed at empowering youth headed homes, especially girls who want to venture into farming related activities,” Mr Malayiti said.

Mr Malayiti disclosed that all youths who are already in established cooperatives and groups across the district will be captured.

“We are talking about viable but vulnerable youths who are involved or have a passion in agriculture to benefit from this programmes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Boniface Mulenga, a local youth trainer and activist, has applauded the move by government to extend the farming input empowerment programme to youths.

“The future of our country is in the youths and empowering them with farming inputs will improve the food security in the nation,” Mr Mulenga said.

He said the agriculture sector has proved to be a profitable and sustainable sector worth investing in.