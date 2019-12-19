The Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates court has found an Itezhi Tezhi teacher accused of raping a pupil with no case to answer.

Magistrates Keggan Litia delivered the ruling saying the state had failed to prove the case against Mr Bob Voster Madubansi.

This is in a matter where Bob Voster Madubansi, 46, a Teacher at Nakabangwe Primary School and Grade 9 examinations Invigilator was charged with rape contrary to section 132 Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the case were that Madubansi on 11th November 2019 at Itezhi Tezhi in Itezhi Tezhi district in Central Province had unlawful carnal knowledge of named 16 year-old Pupil without her consent.

Madubansi , who was an invigilator at Nakabangwe Primary School and a Music Instructor at a named local church was alleged to have had sex with a pupil by lying that he was going to make her pass the examination paper for a local language exam, a charge which he denied.

And the first witness, the victim herself, testified in court that she was never raped nor had sex with Madubansi adding that she was only found sited with him.

Last week, a Medical Doctor, Dr Andrew Msoni, told Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates court that his findings after examining a teenage girl alleged to have been raped by a teacher were inconsistent with the allegations of rape.

Dr Msoni from Itezhi Tezhi District Hospital said he found that the hymen on the 16 year-old girl was missing and that there were no bruises around her private parts.

This was consistent with penetration having taken place sometime in the recent past, he said.

Dr Msoni said that the findings also showed a lot of white blood cells from her private parts, an indication that there was an infection, and that epithelial cells were also present.

He explained that laboratory examinations also showed that there were spermatozoa cells found in the girl’s private parts. This was consistent with penetration having taken place.

“The conclusion is that no bruises or injuries were present, there was no redness surrounding the private part which may indicate sexual trauma.

“Thus there was no evidence of forced sexual penetration but there was evidence of sexual penetration because of the missing hymen and presence of spermatozoa cells” Dr Msoni said.

Dr Msoni said the findings were inconsistent for the charge of rape because there were no bruises and no forms of injuries were found and that the charge of defilement could not be sustained as the girl was 16 years old, which is the age of consent in Zambia.

On 11th November 2019, Madubansi was arrested after allegedly being found in a sexual act with a pupil he was said to have promised to ensure she passed the exams if she slept with him.

The incidence happened on the last day of grade nine exams. Mr. Madubansi was jeered and booed by his captors as he was marched to the police station, wearing only a boxer.