Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji is today expected in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to represent President Edgar Lungu, at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Mr Malanji will be accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda and other senior government officials.

The AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, which is expected to run from 9th to 10th February, 2020, will be convened under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

The Summit will be preceded by the 36th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council from 6th to 7th February, 2020.

Mr Malanji is expected to deliver a progress report to the Assembly on Ending Child Marriages on behalf of President Lungu and Leader of ending child marriage in Africa.

The Minister will also deliver statements to the Assembly on the Implementation of the Master Road Map to Silence the Guns in Africa by the year 2020 and the implementation of the Agenda 2063.

During the Summit Mr Malanji is expected to participate in the general debate on the Institutional Reform of the AU, the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), peace and security on the continent and the Reform of the United Nations Security Council.

The Minister is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with other African Foreign Ministers and other foreign high-level dignitaries who are expected to travel to Addis Ababa during the period of the Assembly.

The AU is a continental body consisting of 55 member states and was officially launched in 2002 in Durban, South Africa as a successor institution to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which existed from 1963 to 1999.

The organisation is guided by its vision of “An Integrated, Prosperous and Peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.”

The Assembly of Heads of State and Government is the AU’s supreme policy and decision making organ which comprises all member states.

