Malaria incidence rates in Kalabo District of Western Province have swelled, District Health Office has confirmed.

Speaking during a Malaria District Taskforce meeting, Malaria Elimination Officer Monde Mwala disclosed that malaria incidences in all age groups have increased from 161 cases per 1,000 population in 2019 to 305 cases per 1,000 population in 2020.

Mr Mwala said the 2020 statistics indicates that malaria so far occupies second slot among the top 10 causes of morbidity in the district, up from third position recorded in 2019.

He said the total number of malaria positive cases this year has almost doubled to 30,718 as compared with 15,833 cases recorded in 2019 across all 32 health facilities servicing a total population of 99,709 resident of Kalabo District.

“In terms of morbidity, malaria incidence rates across all age groups stand at 819.5 cases per 1,000 population in 2017, 504.5 cases in 2018, 161.2 cases in 2019 and 305.5 in 2020,” he noted.

Mr Mwala however observed that case management of malaria in all health facilities has been extremely well in terms of mortality as evident by the fact that the disease is not among the top 10 causes of death in Kalabo.

“Malaria case fatality rate across all age groups stand at 28.1 cases per 1,000 in 2017, 26.7 in 2018, 34.8 in 2019 and 11 in 2020,” he said.

He said the surge in malaria incidences requires a multisectoral approach in the implementation of vector control measures in order to eliminate the disease by 2021 as espoused in the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan, 2017-2021.

Malaria is a leading cause of morbidity and death in sub-Saharan Africa.