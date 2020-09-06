The Ministry of Health will next month start distribution of Mosquito nets and indoor residual spraying of structures in Sinazongwe District in an effort to reduce malaria incidences in the area.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Sinazongwe yesterday, Southern Province Chief Environmental Health Officer Likando Mukelabai said the two programs will involve registration of households as the basis for the indoor residual spraying (IRS) and distribution of mosquito nets.

He said has involved influential local leaders such traditional leaders, clergymen and artists to sensitize communities about the two programs.

He said the implementation of the two malaria programs will be scientific as only eligible structures with plastered walls will be sprayed while those without including hard reaching places like the islands on Lake Kariba will only be given mosquito nets.

Mr Mukelabai said the two exercises will involve the use of grip maps in order to ensure that a hundred percent coverage is achieved for all the households to be protected.

He said that with consistent and correct use of mosquito nets and residual spraying of structures malaria could effectively be reduced.

Mr Mukelabai also commended the Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) for the continued partnership with the Government in the fight against Malaria.

And CHAZ Senior Health Programs Officer Henry Mwaba told ZANIS in an interview during a site visit to Sikaneka Health Centre that the Association was impressed with the reduction rates of malaria incidences in the area.

He said CHAZ was working within the memorandum of understanding with the Government in the areas of drugs provision, training of community health workers, provision of technical support and funding for certain health activities.

And Sikaneka Health Centre Environmental Health Technologist George Abdullai disclosed in his presentation that the centre had recorded significant reduction in malaria incidences since the year 2018 to date.

Mr Abdullai said between January 2018 and 2019, there was a reduction of 910 incidences from 2,094 incidences while from January 2019 to January 2020 the reduction recorded was 125 incidences.

He attributed the reduction in the malaria incidences at the centre to community management of malaria with the help of health community workers and the indoor residual spraying.

However, Community Health Volunteer Anita Muleya thanked Government and its partners for the support rendered in protecting community from malaria pandemic through various interventions.

Mr Muleya said as community health volunteers they were working properly with very little challenges that included transport and a few other logistics.

She has since appealed for logistical support in order for them to continue rendering the much needed services of malaria prevention to communities.