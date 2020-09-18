Malaria prevalence rate has remained high in Kitwe District despite interventions being put to reduce the cases, Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has observed.

Mr. Bweupe said the district records 315 cases of malaria every day, with children and pregnant women being at high risk of dying.

“Government does not take pleasure in people falling sick and 315 is not a small number, we need to reduce these numbers to ensure that our people are safe through interventions such as indoor spraying and distribution of insecticide treated mosquito nets among others,” He said.

The Kitwe District Commissioner also noted that the high malaria prevalence rate was also affecting economic activities in the district because the people infected with Malaria were not able to report for work.

He also called for Kitwe City council to resume spraying of mosquito breeding hot spots to prevent the further spread of mosquitos.

Mr. Bweupe was speaking in Kitwe today during the Kitwe District End Malaria Council Meeting.

And Kitwe District Health Officer Christopher Dube said the fight against Malaria requires consented efforts from all members of the community as the ministry alone cannot eradicate Malaria.

Dr. Dube said Malaria was more deadly than COVID-19 which the country is currently grappling with as it remains the leading killer decease in the Sub-Saharan region.

He however explained that the District Health Office was working towards reducing the Malaria prevalence rate to the lowest possible level through various interventions that will soon be implemented.

And Kitwe District Health Office Malaria Elimination officer Moses Nyirongo said the district office targets to reduce the Malaria prevalence by 60 per cent by December this year.

“The district office in collaboration with various stakeholders will soon embark on implementation of intervention measures that will include massive drug administration, distribution of Insecticide treated mosquitoes nets, indoor spraying and community sensitization on malaria prevention among several others,” Mr. Nyirongo said.

He expressed worry that the district still has a high prevalence of Malaria with a positivity rate of 62 per cent.

The fight against Malaria has remained a priority for the Ministry of Health as government targets to completely eliminate Malaria by 2021.

Last year in November, President Edgar Lungu launched the End Malaria Council in pursuit of the country’s goal to end Malaria by 2021.