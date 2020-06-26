A 45 year old man of Kabanda Compound in Mwinilunga District has died after he was stabbed in the stomach in unclear circumstances.

Northwestern Province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi who confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Solwezi today, identified the deceased as Manjayi Kutela aged 45.

Mr Chushi said the deceased was stabbed by Edward Mwansa 25, of Musela Compound in Mwinilunga District.

“Details of the report state that, on Monday 22nd June, 2020 around 15:40 hours in Kabanda Compound in Mwinilunga District, Manjayi Kutela 45, was stabbed in the stomach by Edward Mwansa 25, of Musela Compound in Mwinilunga District,” he said.

Mr Chushi explained that the deceased sustained a deep cut, which exposed some intestines and was rushed to Mwinilunga District Hospital, where he was admitted but later died around 23:00hrs on the same day.

He said the suspect has since been arrested and will be charged for the offence of murder adding that he will appear in court soon.