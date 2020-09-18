A 46–year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi has pleaded not guilty for illegal possession of a skin of a protected animal.

Costern Munachande of Shaakwema village in Chief Kaingu’s Chiefdom in Itezhi Tezhi District in Central Province is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a piece of dry skin of a protected animal contrary to section 130(1) of the Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense were that Munachande, in Itezhi Tezhi did possess a piece of a dry skin of protected animal namely sable, without Certificate of ownership issued to him by the Director of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife thereof.

When the matter came up for plea before Itezhi Tezhi Magistrate Keegan Litia, Munachande said he understood the charge and pleaded not guilty.

Magistrates Litia then adjourned the matter to September 21, 2020 for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile a 36-year-old man of Itezhi Tezhi has pleaded not guilty to obtaining money by false pretense.

Maate Sham, of Banamwinga village in Chief Shimbizhi’s Chiefdom was arrested on September 7, 2020 and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 309 of the penal code of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Sham , on August 30 ,2020, in Itezhi Tezhi district , with intent to defraud did obtain money amounting to K670, the property of Anten Maanzu.

When the case came up for plea Sham pleaded not guilty and the matter has been adjourned to September 21, 2020 for trial.