A man of Mwense District of Luapula Province has killed himself after purportedly deserted by his wife.

John Chishala 52, died after hanging himself to a plank inside his house using a rope.

Deputy Luapula Province, Police Commissioner, Davies Simwanza who confirmed the incident to ZANIS this morning said the deceased was found hanging yesterday around 06:30 hours

“Yes we received a report of suicide yesterday where one man was found hanging in his house in Chimbala village in Chief Kashiba’s area,” Mr Simwanza said.

He added that according to the information gathered at the scene, the deceased had a misunderstanding with his wife which led to her leaving the house together with her son.

“The deceased had a marital dispute with his wife and the wife decided to leave the house together with her son leaving him alone in the house. The following morning he was found lifeless,” he said.

The deputy police Chief said on inspection, the body of the deceased was intact and police suspected no foul play and have since advised the family to bury the body and mark the grave.