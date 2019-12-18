Police in Samfya District has launched a manhunt for a 13 year old juvenile who with three others forced their brother-in- law to drink a poisonous liquid which led to his death.

The other three family members have since been arrested for forcing their 45 year old brother-in-law to drink a poisonous liquid on suspicion that he bewitched his wife.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Elias Chushi said the incident happened yesterday on Sunday around 03:00 hours.

Mr Chushi identified the deceased as Mwewa Lambenshi of Twenti village in Chief Kalasa Mukoso’s Chiefdom in Samfya who died after he was forced by his wife’s family to drink a poisonous liquid suspected to be doom pesticide.

He named the culprits as Vincent Bwalya 43, Charles Kaindoke 21, Short Kaindoke 24 and the 13 year old juvenile.

Mr Chushi said deceased was tied on his hands and legs with rubber bands and forced to drink the poisonous liquid until he died.

Mr Chushi said the incident happened after the deceased was accused of having bewitched his wife Dorothy Bwalya who is mentally unstable.

He said the three accused persons are in police custody while the juvenile is on the run.

Mr Chushi further said the body of the deceased has been deposited at Samfya District Hospital awaiting post-mortem.