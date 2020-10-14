A 23 year old woman in Siavonga District in Southern Province of Matinangala area has allegedly dumped a baby girl in a pit-latrine after giving birth.

Siavonga District Commissioner Ephraim Mwanjawanthu confirmed the development that Joyce Chisanga a married woman decided to dump the babe in the pit-latrine after she had allegedly delivered alone from unknown place.

Mr Mwanjawanthu said alert neighbours informed police about the incident and later the woman was taken to Siavonga hospital for examination to ascertain if she was the real mother of the dumped baby.

Mr Mwanjawanthu disclosed that police has also arrested the husband Mogistey Kafula aged 29 to help with investigations over the unfortunate scenario.

“This is unfortunate because couples can use family planning if they do not want to have children than killing and throwing an innocent baby in a toilet, “Mr Mwanjawanthu said.

However, sources in Matinangala have revealed that the couple had differences as the man suspected his wife to have been impregnated by another man and it may have caused the woman to dump the babe believed to have been delivered at eight months old .

The source also wondered why a married woman who has a two years old child could just decide to kill the babe through throwing it in the pit-latrine.

At the scene Chisanga is alleged to have wrapped the baby in a chitenge material before throwing it into the pit latrine.

Meanwhile the fire department have since called to help retrieve the body of the baby out of the pit latrine.