A United Kingdom (UK) based civil organisation, Mary’s Meals says it plans to implement a school feeding program in Chasefu District in Eastern province.

Programs Manager Mazuba Mtinta says his organization which focuses on public primary schools, is aimed at supplementing government efforts in reducing absenteeism among learners through provision of meals.

Flanked by Chasefu District Education Board Secretary Ben Ngoma, Mr. Mtinta said this when he paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Magodi yesterday.

“The program is set for April this year and will provide herpes which is a highly nutritious food to learners in schools in order to improve their knowledge and concentration levels, “ he said.

Mr. Mtinta disclosed his organization will soon embark on identifying schools that will benefit from the program and provide them with cooking utensils.

He said local community members especially women will also be engaged on the feeding program as they are the custodians of food preparation.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Magodi has welcomed the program and appealed to the Project Manager to expedite the process.

The move is in line with government’s deliberate programme which in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) has embarked on a school feeding programme in 50 districts around the country.

Government is expected to fund 60 percent of the programme while the remaining 40 percent will be funded by the WFP through provisions of food items.