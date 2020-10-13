Government has handed over 700 chickens and 29 goats to farmers in Mbala district, Northern Province.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister, Prof. Nkandu Luo said the handover of the chickens and goats is a clear demonstration of government commitment to uplifting the living standards of the people.

Prof. Luo explained that the livestock will not only help to improve the household income for beneficiaries but also improve the food and nutrition status for the people in Mbala.

ZANIS reports that the Minister explains that government is committed to supporting farmers with livestock in order to grow the sector.

“As a government we are committed to ensure that we provide everyone with livestock such as chickens and goats but this will be done in phases because of limited resources available at the moment,” she said.

The minister said government has placed the livestock sector as a key component of economic diversification.

“This coupled with the good agricultural policies of the Patriotic Front government will go a long way in the diversification of the economy,” Prof. Luo said.

Prof Luo said this in a speech read on her behalf by Mbala District Commissioner, Maybin Chibalange at the handover of the chickens and goats in the area.

She has since encouraged farmers in the district to take advantage of the rich pasture and other natural resources the district is endowed with to grow the livestock sector.

Last week, Prof Luo also handed over 20 dairy cows to farmers in the district.