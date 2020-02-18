A shortage of mealie meal has hit Chama District in Muchinga Province following the cutting off of the district from the rest of the country due to heavy rains that have washed away bridges.

Chama District Commissioner, Leonard Ngoma told ZANIS in a telephone interview today that the District is in a serious shortage of mealie meal and maize grain with all the wholesale traders completely running out of the commodity.

Mr Ngoma said the white maize that was in the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) shed which was close to about seven thousand (7,000) by 50 kilogram bags which has been helping the people in the area through some community sales, has also finished.

He said as soon as the maize run out from the FRA shed, residents flocked into the shops in search of mealie meal and found that the commodity had completely run out.

He explained that the shortage of mealie meal and maize grain in Chama District has become a challenge among residents from the time the District was completely cut off two weeks ago.

Mr Ngosa added that shop owners depended on commodity orders from neighboring districts such as Lundazi in the Eastern Province and in some districts in Muchinga Province.

Mr Ngoma stated that his office has already informed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity (DMMU) to laisse with FRA so that the maize from Lundazi can be delivered to the people of Chama District.

He said he is not too sure when the commodity will be delivered saying the issue needs urgent attention.

Mr Ngoma has since appealed to the local farmers in the area that might be stocking maize to offload it on the market at a reasonable price so that people can buy.

He has further appealed to government to come to the aid of Chama residents before the situation worsens.