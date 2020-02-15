The Ministry of Agriculture has managed to contain the fall army worms that invaded some maize fields in Milenge District.

Milenge District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO), Tom Mwansabamba said 1,621 hectares were invaded by fall army worms in selected portions.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr Mwansabamba said the department distributed 600 liters of Krush and Supra chemicals to the 6,871 farmers whose fields were affected.

He said the fall army worms invaded the fields in late December 2019, adding that the Ministry acted swiftly by distributing chemicals to the affected farmers for free.

He said the infestation rate has dropped and the maize is growing properly.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwansabamba said the Direct Input Supply (DIS) programme which was introduced to Milenge in the 2019/20 farming season has enhanced the distribution of farming inputs to farmers.

He said all the beneficiaries under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in the area received their inputs without delays as Direct Input Supply is faster compared to e-voucher system.

The DACO explained that the lack of banks in the area coupled with technological complications made it difficult for farmers to redeem their inputs smoothly under e-voucher system.

Mr Mwansabamba added that the district is expected to have a bumper harvest since the farming inputs were distributed on time and the area is receiving favourable rainfall.